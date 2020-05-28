FCG Advisors LLC Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

FCG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,574,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.59. The company had a trading volume of 67,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,156. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average is $85.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.