FCG Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FCG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.35. 14,666,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,581,108. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

