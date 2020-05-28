FCG Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FCG Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,197 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 153,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $36.95. 948,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,905,260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

