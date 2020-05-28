FCG Advisors LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 3,728,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,292,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

