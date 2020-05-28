FCG Advisors LLC Purchases 21,682 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FCG Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.84. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,964. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33.

