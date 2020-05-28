FCG Advisors LLC Purchases 266 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

FCG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,744,000 after purchasing an additional 197,358 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 50,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 354.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,196. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.14 and a 200-day moving average of $167.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

