FCG Advisors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 184.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,269 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 51,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $650,302,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,712 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

NYSE PXD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.38. 154,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,028. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

