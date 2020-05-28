FCG Advisors LLC Purchases 7,598 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

FCG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 594.6% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.18. 2,096,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,124. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.