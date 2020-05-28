FCG Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $158.89. 428,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

