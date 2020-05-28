FCG Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 139.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,315. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.95 and its 200 day moving average is $239.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

