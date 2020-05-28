FCG Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FCG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,862,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,156,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,933,000 after buying an additional 136,579 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.21. The stock had a trading volume of 88,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average of $118.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

