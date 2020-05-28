FCG Advisors LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

FCG Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,446,000.

IWN stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.76. The company had a trading volume of 111,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,483. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

