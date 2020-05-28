FCG Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FCG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.00. 11,500,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,498,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $189.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

