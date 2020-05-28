FCG Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FCG Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 43,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,211. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

