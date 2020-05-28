FCG Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FCG Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 325,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.08. 3,315,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

