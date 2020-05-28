FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Retirement Network increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

FedEx stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.12. The stock had a trading volume of 299,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,766. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.69. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

