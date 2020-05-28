First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 2,012 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after purchasing an additional 996,023 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in CME Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,946,000 after purchasing an additional 711,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CME Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,568,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,196,000 after purchasing an additional 576,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

