First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 354 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,291,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,829,205. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $224.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.