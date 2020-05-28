First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 79,417 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.9% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,644,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,990,000 after buying an additional 1,284,904 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,125,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after buying an additional 1,227,866 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,695,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,948,000 after purchasing an additional 617,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,092,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,166,000 after purchasing an additional 816,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.51. 198,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,343. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.