First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 3,114.3% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 112,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 109,312 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 402,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,104. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $155,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

