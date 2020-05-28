First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 139.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $26,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $117.44. 102,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

