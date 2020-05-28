First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in ResMed by 2,783.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $13,404,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 476.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,184,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,429. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD traded up $5.12 on Thursday, reaching $158.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,258. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

