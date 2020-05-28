First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,487 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 8.9% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned about 0.38% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $60,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $72.67. 271,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,740. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $81.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

