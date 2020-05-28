First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $687,326,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after buying an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after buying an additional 757,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after buying an additional 654,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,932,000 after buying an additional 627,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.36. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,575. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

