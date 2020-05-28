First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Public Storage by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $4.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.19. The stock had a trading volume of 730,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,099. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.00. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

