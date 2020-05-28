First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 293.4% during the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 109,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 81,703 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter worth $528,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.6% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,156,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,551,000 after purchasing an additional 328,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.2% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,187,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 399,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,835. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -715.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

