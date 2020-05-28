First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $733.40.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $5.31 on Thursday, hitting $826.14. 42,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,636. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $668.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.64. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $864.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

