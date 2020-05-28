First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $302.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,498,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.15. The company has a market capitalization of $304.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

