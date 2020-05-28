First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.42 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.39.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.79. 9,987,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,863,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.95. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $154.55. The company has a market cap of $172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 95.90, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,625 shares of company stock worth $28,513,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

