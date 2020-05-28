First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 384,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

