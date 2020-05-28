First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.06. 460,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.