First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,107 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

TJX traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.08. 10,318,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,667,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

