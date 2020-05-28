First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

Shares of V traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.26. 8,225,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,392,426. The company has a market cap of $375.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

