First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $430,864,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $70,121,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $70,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $64,138,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 316,711 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.15.

NYSE:GD traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.98. The stock had a trading volume of 111,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,013. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.38 and its 200-day moving average is $161.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.