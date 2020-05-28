First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $13.61 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,613,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 2.0% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,590,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the period.

EFAV traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,029 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83.

