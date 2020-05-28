First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,969. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.20. The firm has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

