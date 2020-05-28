First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in PepsiCo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,960 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,804 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $132.29. 4,950,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.14 and a 200 day moving average of $134.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

