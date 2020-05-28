First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New $18.56 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 412,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,558,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned about 0.19% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,486,000 after acquiring an additional 769,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,361,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,853,000 after purchasing an additional 450,053 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $19,424,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,319,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 583,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 293,420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.61. 135,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

