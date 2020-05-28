First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New $4.80 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 29,594 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,285,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 13,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $60.07. 2,710,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,828,781. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

