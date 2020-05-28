First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $887,000. FCG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $984,000.

IWM stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,933,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,474,586. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

