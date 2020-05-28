First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 231 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,065. The stock has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.16.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.