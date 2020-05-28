First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 488 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.98. 1,541,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.66. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $396.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.96.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,795 shares of company stock worth $115,218,038 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

