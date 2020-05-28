First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 607.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,673,581. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $120.46 and a 12-month high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

