First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $10.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $535.11. 149,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.09 and its 200-day moving average is $486.51.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

