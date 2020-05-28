First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 17.9% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 31,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Danaher by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 19,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.9% in the first quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR traded up $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $163.97. 362,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.75. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $170.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,974 shares of company stock worth $11,564,444. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

