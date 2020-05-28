First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,287 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,271. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.