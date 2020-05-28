First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 13,034 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Comcast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.55. 18,070,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,134,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.