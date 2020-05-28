First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,315 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.19.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,306. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $14.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $805.81. 7,228,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,344,885. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $740.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a PE ratio of -903.37 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

