First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 172,382 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 50,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,211. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.