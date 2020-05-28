First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 350 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $339.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,319,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,313,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $363.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.73.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

